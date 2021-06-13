Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorms is defined as a thunderstorm that produces winds over 58 mph, hail at least an inch in diameter, a tornado, or some combination of those three elements. In this case, it’s damaging wind and large hail that are the primary concerns.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of the Newscenter 11 viewing area until 7 PM. This includes Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, Kemper, Newton, Winston, Noxubee, Leake, Scott, Smith, Jasper, Jones, and Wayne counties in Mississippi as well as Sumter, Choctaw, Marengo, Greene, Hale, Pickens, and Clarke counties in Alabama.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form. Be weather aware and be prepared to seek safe shelter if dangerous weather threatens. Severe weather can occur with little to no warning.

While severe thunderstorms are possible, we won’t all get storms today. Some areas will be hot and sunny. Those of us who get the storms can get strong storms.

