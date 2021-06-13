Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon

Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorms is defined as a thunderstorm that produces winds over 58 mph, hail at least an inch in diameter, a tornado, or some combination of those three elements. In this case, it’s damaging wind and large hail that are the primary concerns.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of the Newscenter 11 viewing area until 7 PM. This includes Lauderdale, Clarke, Neshoba, Kemper, Newton, Winston, Noxubee, Leake, Scott, Smith, Jasper, Jones, and Wayne counties in Mississippi as well as Sumter, Choctaw, Marengo, Greene, Hale, Pickens, and Clarke counties in Alabama.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form. Be weather aware and be prepared to seek safe shelter if dangerous weather threatens. Severe weather can occur with little to no warning.

While severe thunderstorms are possible, we won’t all get storms today. Some areas will be hot and sunny. Those of us who get the storms can get strong storms.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Roof damaged on home in Lauderdale Co.
Multiple damage reports after severe storms move through area
Power outages in area
An elderly couple is glad to be alive after a large tree fell on their home on 318 59th avenue...
Tree falls on top of home with couple inside

Latest News

WX 06/13
Weather June 13, 2021
Weather Discussion
Weather Discussion
Monday's weather will be much better than Sunday's.
Drier Conditions Return for Monday
We will be dry for Monday and Tuesday
Dry and Hot start to the week