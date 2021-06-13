State Games archery, basketball return after year absence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced many State Games of Mississippi events to be put on hold during the 2020 games.

Youth archery and adult basketball were two events that unfortunately did not happen last year, but both made a return this year with several athletes coming out to compete.

YOUTH ARCHERY

State Games’ Youth Archery Championship took place at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center with over 100 athletes participating in both the bullseye and 3-D divisions. Participants were hoping to not only bring home a State Games medal, but a top shooter trophy as well.

Petal High School senior Briana Nelson said the best part of competing in Saturday’s event was getting to meet others interested in archery.

“I think it’s a really great experience,” Nelson said. “To come out here and meet different people who have the same passion as you from all around the state is really cool.

Oak Grove senior Mallorie Rahaim said she competes in events like the Youth Archery Championship in hopes of getting noticed by college scouts.

“It’s great to have some competition and also gets recruiters looking at you, especially if you’re a junior or senior,” Rahaim said. “It gives you more opportunities in the future.”

Colleges in Mississippi that have archery teams include Mississippi State, Mississippi College and William Carey University.

State Games archery volunteer Alana Donohue said the sport is rapidly expanding in popularity across the state.

”It’s growing every year. I believe we had over 3,000-4,000 just at the South State Competition alone...huge numbers coming in, lots more scholarships coming in,” Donohue said. “A lot more universities are now paying attention and trying to offer some more money for the kids to get to school. It’s just an amazing program.”

ADULT BASKETBALL

Meridian Community College’s basketball season may be long over, but Graham Gymnasium was filled on Saturday with the sounds of shoes squeaking and basketballs hitting the hardwood.

The adult basketball competition took place Saturday and was expanded to include even more athletes this year. In year’s past, the minimum age to play was 18 but this year, they bumped it down to have the minimum age be 15.

Many players from area high schools and adults from around town came out to participate in the double-elimination tournament.

Commissioner Neil Henry said State Games basketball has played a big part in his life since the games first began 30 years ago.

“I played when the games began 30 years ago. I played about 20 of those 30 years. I’ve been commissioner for about 20+ years and a board member for 10+ years,” Henry said. “We’re just so thrilled that we’re having basketball again. Being an indoor sport it was tough last year, but it’s great to have everybody out this year.”

Henry said 50 players came out to compete in the tournament, including his son Parker and his AAU team.

Many high school athletes compete in State Games events like basketball because they can do so with friends while also gaining more exposure.

“Basketball is a fun game. It’s challenging as well but the good part is it builds confidence,” Henry said. “It allows kids to come out and showcase their skillsets and you never know, there might be a coach out in the stands watching. We’ve had kids get scholarships from this so it’s been fun to see.”

The Ambassadors won gold at this year’s tournament while Team Skoden won silver and the Kumbas took home bronze.

