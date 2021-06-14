Advertisement

39 candidates compete for Miss Mississippi crown

By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 23 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-nine candidates from across the Magnolia State will compete for the coveted crown of Miss Mississippi. The preliminary competition will be June 23-25, beginning at 7 p.m. The final night of competition is set for June 26 at 8 p.m.

Candidate information can be found here.

Listed below is a schedule of events.
Miss Mississippi Events
Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m: All contestants and the Magnolia Belles and Beaus will appear in the Miss Mississippi Parade through downtown Vicksburg.

Autograph parties
Wednesday, June 23: Group B contestants will participate in an Autograph Party from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at George Carr Buick GMC.
Thursday, June 21: Group A and C contestants will participate in an Autograph Party in downtown Vicksburg from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Contestants will be located at various stores along Washington Street.

Competition
June 23-26: Competition will begin at 7 p.m. each preliminary night and at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
Preliminary competition will also be livestreamed for $15 each night with the Saturday night show being streamed for free.

Click here to purchase your package.

