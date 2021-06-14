City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2021

Robbery

At 11:51 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:28 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:45 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:26 PM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 2:24 PM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:13 AM on June 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 20th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:16 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:50 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:57 AM on June 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 37thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:42 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.