City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2021

Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
June 14, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CASSIETTA C PARNELL1987213 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TERANCE JOHNSON19822309 N FRONTAGE RD RM 235 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
COREY COLLINS19841515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
RANDALL SONAK19642704 VALLEY RD LOT 89 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHERPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
LEO MIXON199371 COUNTY ROAD 135 QUITMAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
NATALIE COLE19861906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
BARBARA G FARRAR1987980 COUNTY ROAD 473 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
VALERIE R LOWERY19908281 HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MSSHOPLIFTING
LUCAS B DICKSON19883712 SCHOOL HOUSE RD LITTLE HOCKING, OHPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TREMAINE M WILLIAMS1993309 AIMWELL RD TOXEY, ALDUI OTHER
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AUGUST S FOX19902428 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ACACIJUN T LEWIS19802207 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
SHANNON DAVIS-MOORE19825612 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
PETIT LARCENY
CARLOS YOUNG19771901 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JOHN H HOLCOMBE195012196 COUNTY ROAD 32 LISMAN, ALDUI OTHER
JAWANN M JONES1995930 42ND AVE APT 103 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:51 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:28 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:45 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:26 PM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:24 PM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:13 AM on June 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 20th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:16 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:50 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:57 AM on June 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 37thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:42 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

