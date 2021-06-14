City of Meridian Arrest Report June 14, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CASSIETTA C PARNELL
|1987
|213 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|TERANCE JOHNSON
|1982
|2309 N FRONTAGE RD RM 235 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|COREY COLLINS
|1984
|1515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|RANDALL SONAK
|1964
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 89 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHERPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|LEO MIXON
|1993
|71 COUNTY ROAD 135 QUITMAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|NATALIE COLE
|1986
|1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|BARBARA G FARRAR
|1987
|980 COUNTY ROAD 473 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|VALERIE R LOWERY
|1990
|8281 HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|LUCAS B DICKSON
|1988
|3712 SCHOOL HOUSE RD LITTLE HOCKING, OH
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TREMAINE M WILLIAMS
|1993
|309 AIMWELL RD TOXEY, AL
|DUI OTHER
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AUGUST S FOX
|1990
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ACACIJUN T LEWIS
|1980
|2207 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|SHANNON DAVIS-MOORE
|1982
|5612 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
PETIT LARCENY
|CARLOS YOUNG
|1977
|1901 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOHN H HOLCOMBE
|1950
|12196 COUNTY ROAD 32 LISMAN, AL
|DUI OTHER
|JAWANN M JONES
|1995
|930 42ND AVE APT 103 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 11, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 14, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 11:51 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and his car keys were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:28 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:45 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:26 PM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:24 PM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:13 AM on June 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 20th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:16 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:50 AM on June 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:57 AM on June 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of 37thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:42 PM on June 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42ndAvenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.