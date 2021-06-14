Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 266 new cases, 1 new death

About 33% have received at least one vaccine dose
The most recent data available shows 1,061,196 people, or about 33%, have received at least one...
The most recent data available shows 1,061,196 people, or about 33%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 16 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The most recent data available shows 936,989 people in the state have been fully vaccinated, or 29%, and 1,061,196, or about 33%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

See the state and county-specific vaccination numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK delays easing COVID-19 restrictions due to Delta variant
In addition to the cashier's death, the suspected shooter and two other people were wounded...
Grocery store customer kills cashier over mask dispute in Ga.
The Transportation Security Administration announced that 2.03 million travelers were screened...
Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports
Vaccination rates in certain states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and...
Vaccination rates lag in at least 5 states as US moves toward reopening