COVID-19 in Mississippi: 266 new cases, 1 new death

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 266 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 16 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The most recent data available shows 936,989 people in the state have been fully vaccinated, or 29%, and 1,061,196, or about 33%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

See the state and county-specific vaccination numbers in the charts below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

