Crimenet 06_14_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate David Monroe Joles.

Joles is a 51-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 160 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Joles can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

