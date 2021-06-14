Advertisement

Drier Conditions Return for Monday

After storms moved through Sunday afternoon and evening, expect drier conditions heading into Sunday night. Some stray clouds will hang around for the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Monday will be much drier than Sunday, with only a few scattered showers in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach into the mid 90′s for Monday. Tuesday also looks to be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 90′s. The calm stretch of weather will continue into the end of the work week. Rain chances and clouds begin to become more prevalent by the time Friday rolls around. Storms are looking possible by next weekend.
By Harrison Nix
Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

