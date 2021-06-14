Advertisement

Educators reflect on the school year

By WTOK Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Schools are moving forward in education as we continue to recover from the pandemic. That’s why a group of educators came together at the Lauderdale School Board meeting to reflect on the challenges of adapting to new ways of learning.

Schools at every level were sent scrambling when the first wave of the pandemic hit the education system last year. It was frustrating and long hours on Zoom calls for many educators.

But some teachers believe it was also a way to expand their teaching strategies.

Former superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education, Dr. Hank Bounds, and other educators discussed ways to prepare their students as well we see some relief of the pandemic.

One of the main focuses for the sessions was Transitional Leadership.

“We just had a very unusual year with COVID. We had some students that missed a lot of schools. We had a delivery in instructions in ways that we don’t normally see. Not much face-to-face but more virtual instructions. The one thing that we keep thinking on is how we can capture every possible second that students are engaged on the appropriate task and that we are meeting the needs of every student regardless of where they are,” said Dr. Bounds.

Schools across the US were forced to switch from in-class instruction to virtual learning when the pandemic hit.

