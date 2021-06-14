Advertisement

EMEPA crews work to restore power

By Tom Williams
Updated: 16 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Electric Power Association is working to restore power ever since the storm hit Sunday afternoon.

EMEPA has more than 100 personnel working in the field. Crews with Singing River Electric Tombigbee Electric and Four County Electric are assisting with cutting trees, replacing poles and rewiring communities. EMEPA CEO Randy Carroll says this storm caused more problems than the winds in early May. He says there are more days of work ahead.

“You can typically get half back on each day. We have exceeded that, thank goodness. We’re probably still looking at a good full day of pole change outs, replacing wire and sleeving it up. There will probably be another day of cleanup,” Carroll said.

You can visit the EMEPA website to see current power outages.

