Advertisement

High court rejects 2 Virginia white nationalist rally cases

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the convictions of two men who as members of a white supremacist group participated in a white nationalist rally in Virginia in 2017 that turned violent.

The high court said Monday that it would not take the case of Michael Miselis or Benjamin Daley, who participated in the rally as members of the “Rise Above Movement,” or “RAM.” Both pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the Virginia rally.

As is typical, the high court didn’t comment in turning away their cases.

Miselis and Daley admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. One person died after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed, killing the pilot and a trooper.

Miselis and Daley had challenged their convictions by arguing that the Anti-Riot Act, a law they pleaded guilty to violating, is overbroad under the First Amendment’s free speech clause. A federal appeals court had ruled against them.

Daley was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Miselis was sentenced to 27 months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Roof damaged on home in Lauderdale Co.
Multiple damage reports after severe storms move through area
Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon
Power outages in area
An elderly couple is glad to be alive after a large tree fell on their home on 318 59th avenue...
Tree falls on top of home with couple inside

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden reaffirms US ‘sacred’ commitment to NATO alliance
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
John Demers will leave his position by the end of next week, a Justice Department official told...
Justice Dept.’s top national security official resigning amid records seizures uproar