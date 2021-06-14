Advertisement

Homes damaged in Stonewall area from Sunday’s storms

By Lindsey Hall
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Although the damage from storms Sunday was not as severe in Clarke County, cleanup and power crews were busy Monday.

At least three homes in and around the Stonewall area suffered damage when trees fell on them. More than 1600 people were without power in Clarke County Sunday night with most of those restored Monday. Eddie Ivy of the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency said Sunday’s storms were just another in what has been a seemingly endless line of weather events the past couple of years.

”The past year or so seems to be just non-stop for all the first response agencies and state and federal agencies,” said Ivy. “It just seems like things keep happening and coming, which to me is one of those bigger reasons to remember that we need to focus on preparedness and doing the things that we can to be ready for the first 72 hours until help can arrive.”

Power crews from the Mississippi Gulf Coast made their way to Clarke County to help Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Daddy's Hands Daycare closed without power.
Daycare waiting on power restoration