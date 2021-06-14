Homes damaged in Stonewall area from Sunday’s storms

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Although the damage from storms Sunday was not as severe in Clarke County, cleanup and power crews were busy Monday.

At least three homes in and around the Stonewall area suffered damage when trees fell on them. More than 1600 people were without power in Clarke County Sunday night with most of those restored Monday. Eddie Ivy of the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency said Sunday’s storms were just another in what has been a seemingly endless line of weather events the past couple of years.

”The past year or so seems to be just non-stop for all the first response agencies and state and federal agencies,” said Ivy. “It just seems like things keep happening and coming, which to me is one of those bigger reasons to remember that we need to focus on preparedness and doing the things that we can to be ready for the first 72 hours until help can arrive.”

Power crews from the Mississippi Gulf Coast made their way to Clarke County to help Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.