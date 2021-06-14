Jasper County man arrested for aggravated assault

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) _ A short-lived shooting spree along Mississippi 33 in Jasper County Friday morning has landed a 58-year-old in jail.

Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 10:23 a.m. Friday regarding a shooting incident on Mississippi 33 near Heidelberg.

Deputies talked to the callers, Stacie Reid and Antonio Currie, who stated they saw White standing near a gate outside Reid’s residence

As Reid and Currie left the residence in Reid’s vehicle, White allegedly reappeared at the gate and began shooting at them.

When Reid began heading south on Mississippi 33, White allegedly got into his vehicle and began following the pair, taking potshots at Reid’s vehicle along the way.

White was stopped by Heidelberg Police Department officers before being handed over to JCSD deputies.

White, who already was out on bail after an undisclosed prior federal charge, was denied bond.

