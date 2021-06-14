Advertisement

Jasper County man arrested for aggravated assault

Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and...
Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) _ A short-lived shooting spree along Mississippi 33 in Jasper County Friday morning has landed a 58-year-old in jail.

Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 10:23 a.m. Friday regarding a shooting incident on Mississippi 33 near Heidelberg.

Deputies talked to the callers, Stacie Reid and Antonio Currie, who stated they saw White standing near a gate outside Reid’s residence

As Reid and Currie left the residence in Reid’s vehicle, White allegedly reappeared at the gate and began shooting at them.

When Reid began heading south on Mississippi 33, White allegedly got into his vehicle and began following the pair, taking potshots at Reid’s vehicle along the way.

White was stopped by Heidelberg Police Department officers before being handed over to JCSD deputies.

White, who already was out on bail after an undisclosed prior federal charge, was denied bond.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Daddy's Hands Daycare closed without power.
Daycare waiting on power restoration