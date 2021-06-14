Local family receives 4 new beds after losing everything in a fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many children don’t have the luxury to get a good night’s rest in a bed. Some are forced to sleep on the floor. That’s why Bunks Across Americas delivered 4 new bunk beds to a family in need.

Bunks Across America built 40 bunkbeds Saturday that went out to kids in need in Meridian with the help of several volunteers. One family in Magnolia Park Court was given bunk beds after lost everything in a fire months ago. The organization spent their day making sure the kids had a comfy place to sleep.

“We deliver beds to this family a few months ago. Due to a fire, their house burned down and I lost everything inside of it. We deliver bits for them again. Today, we are with Mount Vernon Baptist Church who we built beds a couple of months ago. It is cool to see this full-circle moment happening. The family is receiving bids again and the people who built the beds coming to deliver them is great,” said organization member, Whitley Hester.

Each bunk bed was branded with the initials of the organization. To volunteer for this organization, go to Shpbeds.org.

