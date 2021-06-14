Mayor Fulton retires, 13 years in office

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor Eddie Fulton is retiring after serving the city of Quitman for 13 years. Fulton says his health will not allow him to continue the position.

“This has been a joy for me.” Fulton said, “Didn’t know what it was. Did not know anything about it. But you learn. In Quitman, you have support everywhere and that makes a difference.”

Fulton reflected on what he has accomplished during his time as mayor. He says he is most proud of bringing fiber into the city.

“We became the only city in the state of Mississippi to have total fiber throughout. That was a big thing because of what is going to happen in the next ten years. If you do not have fiber, you are not going to be in the business. So, that was important.” Fulton said, “We’ve redone every park in town, which is important. We have changed our infrastructure and improved it. So, we have done a lot. But no matter what you do, your palette you start the day you walk in office. When you walk out, that palette is complete for you.”

Fulton says the palette is open and will be completed with the next mayor of Quitman.

Mayor-elect, Steve Watkins will replace Fulton July 1st.

“I am very appreciative of him and all of the work that he’s done. All that he has in the works now. I’ll probably get credit for, but he’s really started it!” Watkins said, “So, it’s been an honor to follow in his footsteps.”

Fulton has only taken time off for a two-week vacation in the last 13 years. He says he is excited for the next phase in his life.

Mayor Fulton says he plans to spend his retirement with his wife, daughter, and grandchild.

