Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian woman shared a frightening experience with Newscenter 11.

Kathy Shaw was nearly crushed when a tree came crashing through her home Sunday evening. The 67-year old lives on Cherry Street. Shaw said the weather quickly turned ugly as severe storms approached.

“I thought it was thunder. I turned around and said, ‘Oh my God, a tree done fell into my bedroom.’ And I was an inch away from being hit by the tree,” Shaw said.

Fortunately, Shaw has homeowner’s insurance. She said she’s also grateful she wasn’t hurt and is able to celebrate her 68th birthday Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.