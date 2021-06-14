Advertisement

Miss. to receive $55M in settlement over Medicaid bills

(401kcalculator.org)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Auditor Shad White announced a $55.5 million settlement with Centene.

The settlement resolves alleged overpayments as part of Mississippi’s Medicaid program. Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the U.S.

White launched an investigation into the company in 2019 after accusations that Pharmacy Benefit Managers were inflating their bills.

White says the PBM was charging Medicaid more than the allowed price cap.

“I do not care how large or powerful the company is, Mississippi taxpayers deserve to get what they paid for when the state spends money on prescription drugs, and we will stand up for the taxpayers if they do not get a square deal,” White said. “I’m grateful for the joint work between my staff, the data analysts, and the Attorney General’s team for bringing this to a conclusion.”

The settlement also calls for Centene to “provide full transparency related to the adjudication and payment of all pharmacy benefit claims, including the provision of such information as is required to permit the Department of Medicaid to discern, on a claims level, the exact amount paid to the pharmacy for each pharmaceutical claim.”

Centene issued this statement in response to the settlement:

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Daddy's Hands Daycare closed without power.
Daycare waiting on power restoration