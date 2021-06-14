Advertisement

Mississippi 4-H Students to showcase skills across state

The Mississippi 4-H hosted their first virtual State Congress in 2020.
The Mississippi 4-H hosted their first virtual State Congress in 2020.(Mississippi State University Extension Service)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H will host their annual state event designed to supplement county 4-H programs.

This event provides positive leadership and educational opportunities for senior 4-H members from across the state to develop young people to their fullest potential.

Senior 4-H members will participate in several contests designed to enhance their leadership skills and provide additional learning opportunities.

Contests include dairy bowl, public speaking, photography judging and dairy products judging.

Traditionally held on the Starkville campus of Mississippi State University, this year’s event will be held in Extension’s four regions.

Contest categories will be divided among these regions.

In addition to the contests held in Jackson, 4-Hers will have the opportunity to participate in other contests, including horticulture judging, robotics, interior design, egg prep, forestry judging, child development, and other categories.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Daddy's Hands Daycare closed without power.
Daycare waiting on power restoration