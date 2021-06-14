Advertisement

Multiple damage reports after severe storms move through area

By WTOK Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There have been multiple reports of damage throughout the WTOK viewing area. Here is a list of confirmed reports through the National Weather service and local EMA.

  • Roof ripped off of a home on Gum Log Rd.
  • Tree on home on 59th Ave
  • Tree on a home near Williamson Rd. and Townsend-Byrd Rd.
  • Roof peeled back on the Chunky Masonic Lodge building

There have also been multiple reports of trees knocking down power lines and blocking roads. If you see trees blocking roads or any sort of damage, please call your local EMA and report it.

