Advertisement

Notre Dame forces game 3 against MSU in Super Regional

SOURCE: MSU Athletics
SOURCE: MSU Athletics(MSU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - No. 9 hitter David LaManna hit a three-run home run to cap a four-run fourth inning, catapulting No. 10 overall seed Notre Dame to a 9-1 victory over No. 7 seed Mississippi State in the Starkville Super Regional on Sunday, setting up a one-game showdown for a berth in the College World Series.

The Bulldogs (44-16) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Rowdey Jordan tripled on the first pitch from Notre Dame starter Aidan Tyrell (5-1) and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tanner Allen on Tyrell’s second pitch, but that was it for Mississippi State. Tyrell went 7 1/3 innings, yielding five hits while striking out six. Alex Rao closed out the win by retiring all five batters he faced after coming into the game with two on and one out.

Zack Prajzner had three singles for the Fighting Irish (34-12), driving in two and scoring. Jack Brannigan made it 8-1 in favor of ND with a homer in the sixth after Prajzner led off with a hit.

The two teams will play the rubber game of the series on Monday with the winner earning one of eight spots in the CWS.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
MSU advances to College World Series with win over Fighting Irish
MSU advances to College World Series with win over Fighting Irish
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss’ season ends in Tuscon Super Regional finale
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly "Sideline View" report
Sideline View by Dale McKee