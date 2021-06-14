Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: About 3,300 customers were without power in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Monday, the majority of those in Lauderdale County, which had 1,381 without service at that time.

Kemper and Newton counties also had significant outages from severe weather Sunday. Kemper County had 261 customers out and Newton County had 24 without service as of 6 p.m.

See the outage list here.

Severe weather and heavy winds Sunday caused scattered structural damage and downed trees and power lines in east central Mississippi counties. At one point Sunday, 30,000 customers in the state were without power.

