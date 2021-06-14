Suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting surrenders himself to police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect in a Monday morning Gulfport shooting has turned himself in, according to police.

Demonte Levell Williams will be held on a charge of first-degree murder with a $1 million bond.

Crime scene investigators and police officers were gathered in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Dedeaux Road at 9:30 a.m.

Police found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds dead in a vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 27-year-old Brent Mandel Jones Jr. of Gulfport.

Police said Jones and Williams knew each other and got into an argument. Williams shot a gun multiple times and hit the victim, then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

