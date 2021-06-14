Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Roof damaged on home in Lauderdale Co.
Multiple damage reports after severe storms move through area
Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon
Power outages in area
An elderly couple is glad to be alive after a large tree fell on their home on 318 59th avenue...
Tree falls on top of home with couple inside

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden reaffirms US ‘sacred’ commitment to NATO alliance
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
John Demers will leave his position by the end of next week, a Justice Department official told...
Justice Dept.’s top national security official resigning amid records seizures uproar