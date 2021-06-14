Poultry plant manager pleads guilty to harboring illegal alien

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pelahatchie man has pleaded guilty to harboring an illegal alien.

Court documents state Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 58, of Pelahatchie, worked for Southern Knights Industrial Services as the manager at A&B Inc., a poultry processing plant in Pelahatchie. He was charged with aiding and abetting the harboring of an illegal alien for financial gain as a manager of the employee management company.

Delgado-Nieves pleaded guilty Monday and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 15, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

