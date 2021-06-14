Advertisement

Poultry plant manager pleads guilty to harboring illegal alien

Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 58, of Pelahatchie, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the...
Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 58, of Pelahatchie, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the harboring of an illegal alien for financial gain.(Source: Gray News)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pelahatchie man has pleaded guilty to harboring an illegal alien.

Court documents state Salvador Delgado-Nieves, 58, of Pelahatchie, worked for Southern Knights Industrial Services as the manager at A&B Inc., a poultry processing plant in Pelahatchie. He was charged with aiding and abetting the harboring of an illegal alien for financial gain as a manager of the employee management company.

Delgado-Nieves pleaded guilty Monday and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 15, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Daddy's Hands Daycare closed without power.
Daycare waiting on power restoration