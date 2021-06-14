Power outages in area
Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Power outages are widespread in the vieewing area.
According to poweroutage.us, just over 28,000 customers in the state of Mississippi are without power due to storms that made their way through the state Sunday afternoon.
Here’s a look at local power outages as of 8:00 PM Sunday night:
- Lauderdale Co. - 5,476
- Kemper Co. - 1,865
- Clarke Co. - 1,630
- Newton Co. - 1,139
Please report any power outages directly to you power providers as soon as possible to help them tackle problem areas.
