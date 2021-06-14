Power outages in area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Power outages are widespread in the vieewing area.

According to poweroutage.us, just over 28,000 customers in the state of Mississippi are without power due to storms that made their way through the state Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at local power outages as of 8:00 PM Sunday night:

Lauderdale Co. - 5,476

Kemper Co. - 1,865

Clarke Co. - 1,630

Newton Co. - 1,139

Please report any power outages directly to you power providers as soon as possible to help them tackle problem areas.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.