Power outages in area

(WRDW)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Power outages are widespread in the vieewing area.

According to poweroutage.us, just over 28,000 customers in the state of Mississippi are without power due to storms that made their way through the state Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at local power outages as of 8:00 PM Sunday night:

  • Lauderdale Co. - 5,476
  • Kemper Co. - 1,865
  • Clarke Co. - 1,630
  • Newton Co. - 1,139

Please report any power outages directly to you power providers as soon as possible to help them tackle problem areas.

