Advertisement

Southern Baptists quash expanded sex abuse probe, for now

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019 file photo, Bill Golden, and thousands of others, hold...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 12, 2019 file photo, Bill Golden, and thousands of others, hold up copies of a training handbook related to sexual abuse within Southern Baptist churches during a speech by SBC President J. D. Greear on the second day of the SBC's annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala. As Southern Baptists prepare for their biggest annual meeting in more than a quarter-century in June 2021, accusations that leaders have shielded churches from claims of sexual abuse and simmering tensions around race threaten to once again mire the nation’s largest Protestant denomination in a conflict that can look more political than theological.(( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Southern Baptist governing panel has quashed for now a push to expand an investigation of its handling of sex abuse cases.

But the issue is almost certain to surface again Tuesday when the nation’s largest Protestant denomination gathers for its annual meeting in Nashville.

More than 17,000 voting delegates are pre-registered for what is shaping up to be the biggest and most contentious in decades.

In addition to the dispute over sexual abuse cases, a group of ultraconservative pastors is pushing to wrest control of the denomination.

They see some leaders as too liberal on issues of race and women’s role in ministry.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Daddy's Hands Daycare closed without power.
Daycare waiting on power restoration