State Games holds first ever youth volleyball weekend

BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - Beach volleyball became a popular State Games event in 2020 with the opening of Bulldog Beach Complex in Bailey.

Last year’s youth volleyball competition was so big, commissioner Doug Everett said they chose to expand the competition across two days this year.

“Last year we only had four-person youth volleyball, so this is the first year we’ve had the youth two day tournament,” Everett said. “We had four-person Saturday and two-person today. This is the first time State Games has had an entire weekend dedicated to youth (volleyball) and it’s been really good.”

Five teams participated in Saturday’s four-person event while 13 teams came out Sunday to compete in two-person. Three different age groups that included 17U, 15U and 13U made up the three divisions for Sunday’s two-person competition.

Sunday’s youngest team was 10-year-old Elise Turner and 11-year old Sawyer Mcgiwan. The duo shared why they enjoy playing beach volleyball.

”It doesn’t hurt when you dive,” Mcgiwan said.

“It’s fun because my entire family and friends play,” Turner added. “My family’s a little competitive but it’s just fun to be out here and play.”

Meridian High School players Gabrielle Houston and Aaliiya Mendiola have only been playing beach volleyball for a few weeks, but chose to compete after being encouraged to by their coach.

”Our coach had told us about it at the club. We came out here to see how it was and it was actually really fun. We make a pretty great team,” Houston said.

“We practice out here for club sometimes and playing in the sand vs. inside the gym is a lot different,” Mendiola added. “It really works out those different muscles and it’s just a good time being together.”

State Games volleyball will continue at Bulldog Beach over the next two weeks with two-person adult volleyball happening June 19 and the four-person competition happening June 26th. Those interested in signing up can do so here.

