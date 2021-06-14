Advertisement

Tree falls on top of home with couple inside

By Nicholas Brooks
Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An elderly couple is glad to be alive after a large tree fell on their home on 318 59th avenue in Meridian.

One person was in the living room while the other was in the kitchen when the tree was uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy rain.

Early reports suggest that the couple is ok and were not injured. Neighbors rushed outside when they heard a loud terrifying sound.

Newscenter 11 caught up with one of those neighbors that didn’t want to be seen on camera to get their reactions.

“It is frightening, it is very frightening. I was hoping they were ok because it is such a large tree. It is covering all the front of the house,” said a concerned neighbor.

Newscenter 11 spoke with the couple and they said they hope the tree will be removed soon.

