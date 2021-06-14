Tropical influence possible this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tropics could influence our weather this weekend.

Tracking The Tropics

A disturbance we started watching late last week is showing signs that it could develop into a tropical depression or a tropical storm. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the track of this forecast since it will be dependent on exactly where the circulation forms. While we know the general area, the exact location can’t be known until it develops. The general idea is that a track to the north seems likely. How far east or west the storm will be when that northward track begins will be a big determining factor in how this system affects us, if at all. At this point, plan on a windy, rainy weekend here in East Mississippi and West Alabama. Assume this weekend is not a good beach weekend on the Coast from Louisiana and Mississippi to Alabama and Florida. Stay tuned. This forecast is fluid and will change.

Between Now And Then

We’re turning up the heat, and the afternoon thunderstorms are finally starting to back off. That doesn’t necessarily mean they will go away completely, but they will become scarce.

Hot high pressure centered over Colorado and Kansas is a big player in our weather. Its influence on our weather is going to change looking ahead. For past several days, small disturbances sliding down the eastern edge of that high pressure have been sparking our afternoon thunderstorms. As the high pressure ridge intensifies and grows to cover a larger area, those disturbances will get bumped well east of us. The heat of the afternoon can lead to a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms, but overall, we will be much drier this week.

Our Next 24 Hours

Lingering showers and thunderstorms this evening can be heavy. They can be big lightning producers, and they can be gusty, too. They will fade to and end by 9-10 PM, then tonight will become mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 71 degrees. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high temperature can be as high as 98 degrees. The heat index can be up to 105-110 degrees. One or two showers or thunderstorms can happen, but most areas will likely stay dry. The storms that form can become strong quickly.

