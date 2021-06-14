U.S. Army celebrates 246th birthday on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday is the U.S. Army’s 246th birthday. It’s a day where many reflect on military members who sacrificed so much for the freedom of our country.

Rhonda Sutton is the Executive Vice President of the Redstone Huntsville Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army. She said we should honor our service members every day and not just on holidays.

“Our army was actually formed before we signed the Declaration of Independence,” Sutton said. “Our army answers the call for so many things if we have a problem here domestically, or if there’s a national guard need. They are out there.”

She said celebrating this day is supporting our local heroes. A hero like Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Scruggs, who said his journey in the army happened because of his family. Lieutenant Colonel Scruggs had nine older brothers in the military. He describes his career as a bit unusual. He said he was a logistics officer with the 101st Airborne Division during Operation Desert Storm.

”We always had the infantry all the way up front and the supply guys were in the back not too far from the infantry. So we were close enough to support them. When we set up a base inside Iraq we had to defend ourselves,” he said.

Sutton said it’s important to note Monday is not only the Army’s birthday but also Flag Day.

“The flag serves as a monument,” she said. “Our American flag represents our values as a nation. I proudly fly my American flag every day and I hope other people do the same.”

Sutton tells me this year they are celebrating with a cake cutting ceremony at Ditto Landing.

