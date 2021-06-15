City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:01 PM on June 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:28 AM on June 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:02 AM on June 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 22nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.