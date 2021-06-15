City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2021
Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|AARON B POSEY
|1981
|1116 KOSCIUSKO RD PHILADELPHIA, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to June 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:01 PM on June 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:28 AM on June 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:02 AM on June 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of 22nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
.