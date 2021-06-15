COVID-19 in Mississippi: 47 new cases, 7 new deaths Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The most recent data available shows 940,960 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and 1,064,643 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

See the state and county-specific vaccination numbers here. Below is a vaccination snapshot of east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % Receiving at Least Once Dose People Fully Vaccinated % Fully Vaccinated Clarke 5379 35% 4768 31% Kemper 2824 29% 2577 26% Lauderdale 26,245 35% 23816 32% Neshoba 6286 22% 5683 20% Newton 7275 35% 6590 31% Wayne 4876 24% 4328 21%

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

