COVID-19 in Mississippi: 47 new cases, 7 new deaths Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The most recent data available shows 940,960 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and 1,064,643 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.

See the state and county-specific vaccination numbers here. Below is a vaccination snapshot of east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% Receiving at Least Once DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% Fully Vaccinated
Clarke537935%476831%
Kemper282429%257726%
Lauderdale26,24535%2381632%
Neshoba628622%568320%
Newton727535%659031%
Wayne487624%432821%

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

