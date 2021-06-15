COVID-19 in Mississippi: 47 new cases, 7 new deaths Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 18 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
The most recent data available shows 940,960 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and 1,064,643 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older.
See the state and county-specific vaccination numbers here. Below is a vaccination snapshot of east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% Receiving at Least Once Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|5379
|35%
|4768
|31%
|Kemper
|2824
|29%
|2577
|26%
|Lauderdale
|26,245
|35%
|23816
|32%
|Neshoba
|6286
|22%
|5683
|20%
|Newton
|7275
|35%
|6590
|31%
|Wayne
|4876
|24%
|4328
|21%
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
