Daycare waiting on power restoration

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Daddy’s Hands Daycare could not have children in the building Monday without any power. The daycare is one of many businesses that was impacted by the severe weather Sunday.

Co-owner Neil Mckeithen says he and his wife contacted parents Monday morning so they could decide for their children. He says they care for 80 infants and pre-k children and more than 40 school age students.

Mckeithen says he regrets not being able to open because he knows some parents were not able to go to work.

“I would just like to say to the parents, hang in there. We are doing all we can do. As soon as power gets back up, we can have our teachers back in and we are ready to go. We miss our children.”

Mckeithen says he must wait until early Tuesday morning for the green light to know if the children can return.

