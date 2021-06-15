Advertisement

Daycare waiting on power restoration

By Janae' Hancock
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Daddy’s Hands Daycare could not have children in the building Monday without any power. The daycare is one of many businesses that was impacted by the severe weather Sunday.

Co-owner Neil Mckeithen says he and his wife contacted parents Monday morning so they could decide for their children. He says they care for 80 infants and pre-k children and more than 40 school age students.

Mckeithen says he regrets not being able to open because he knows some parents were not able to go to work.

“I would just like to say to the parents, hang in there. We are doing all we can do. As soon as power gets back up, we can have our teachers back in and we are ready to go. We miss our children.”

Mckeithen says he must wait until early Tuesday morning for the green light to know if the children can return.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State secures final spot in College World Series
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Daycare waiting on power restoration
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly
EMEPA crews work to restore power
EMEPA crews work to restore power