Advertisement

Drive-by shooting at Frank Berry Courts

By Matt Robin
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another drive-by shooting is under investigation in Meridian. Sarah Grady, 67, said she was asleep in her bed Sunday night when a bullet was shot though her window at Frank Berry Courts.

The bullet then became lodged in her bedroom door and still remains there.

“God is on my side,” said Grady. “If He wouldn’t have protected my apartment, I could have been a goner.”

There are currently no suspects and very little evidence in the crime. Police ask the community to help solve the crime and bring the criminals to justice. If you know anything about the person or people responsible for the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi...
Roberson dies while serving prison sentence
Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

Latest News

Meridian City Council Meeting on Tuesday
Council votes on two popular issues
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
The documentary takes a look at race relations around America and Meridian is heavily featured...
“A White Man Walks Into a Barbershop” to premiere at the Temple Theatre
Lego Mania at MCC's College 4 Kids event.
College 4 Kids comes to Meridian Community College