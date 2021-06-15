Drive-by shooting at Frank Berry Courts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another drive-by shooting is under investigation in Meridian. Sarah Grady, 67, said she was asleep in her bed Sunday night when a bullet was shot though her window at Frank Berry Courts.

The bullet then became lodged in her bedroom door and still remains there.

“God is on my side,” said Grady. “If He wouldn’t have protected my apartment, I could have been a goner.”

There are currently no suspects and very little evidence in the crime. Police ask the community to help solve the crime and bring the criminals to justice. If you know anything about the person or people responsible for the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.