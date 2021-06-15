Martha Ann Lester Treadway passed away June 12, 2021, at Regency Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi at the age of 82.

There are not enough words to express how big of an impact this amazing, sweet woman had on so many lives. She was the rock and foundation of her family. She was the Mother, Grandmother, Friend, and Confidant to many. She was known by many as Polly or Motor- mouth by her brother, Jack. Her house was where everyone wanted to hang out and always knew the door was open. She’d give you the shirt off of her back, everyone knew if you needed something, just ask Granny, cause she probably had it. She will be remembered and missed by many. The world will never be the same for any of us again. She was the bravest, strongest person I ever knew. She never gave up on herself or let anyone else give up on themselves.

She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Andrew Lester; husband J.D. Treadway; parents, Arthur and Betsy Langley; granddaughter/daughter, Jazmon Lester-King; nephew, David Langley; brother, Frank Langley; son-in-law, Will Dial; great-great granddaughter, Mary-Anne Smith; ex-husband, Jarrell Lester, Sr.; and a very special friend/sister, Mary Jo Patterson.

She is survived by her children, Cleve Lester (Eva) of Milledgeville, GA; Judy Nelson (Ed) of Opelika, AL; Lynn Dial of York, AL; grandchildren/children, Michael King (Crystal) of York, AL; Andy King (Stephanie) of Sweet Water, AL; Hazel King of York, AL; Ashely King-Poole of Greensboro, AL; and Cynthia Meacham of Cornersville, TN; Evelyn Lester of Milledgeville, GA; Shelia Williams of Winder, GA; and Marty Williams of Nunnelly, TN; grandchildren, Dallas Bolt of Oxford, AL; Chris (Nicole) Nelson of Smith Station, AL; Mathew and Cody Lester of Milledgeville, GA; great grandchildren, Jeff Bolt (Kristine) of Marietta, GA; Chyenne Chen and Alyssa Bolt of Suwannee, GA; Aundrea Nelson; Jonathon Nelson; and Madeline Nelson; all from Smith Station, AL; Brooklyn Cureton of Dothan, AL; Jasmine Meacham, Dixie and Michael King; all of York, AL; Maelynn and Jazmon King; both of Greensboro, AL; De’Carius Lockett of Kewanee, MS; De’Karla and De’Marcus Lockett of York, AL; Jamie Lester, Emma, Natalie, and Eva Berry; all of Milledgeville, GA; great-great grandchildren, Nathaniel Smith of Opelika, AL; Charlotte Ghetto of Suwannee, GA; Elizabeth Starling of Smith Station, AL.

Other family members; brother, Jack Langley (Darlene) of Valley, AL; sister-in-law, Anne Langley; one niece, Dianne Hope (Bubba), two nephews, Rick and Bill Langley (Evonda) five great nieces, and four great nephews; all of Huguley, AL.

Extra children and grandchildren, Tracy Wallace (Calvin) of Opelika, AL; Elizabeth Wallace Payen (Jeremy) of Auburn, AL; Brian and Ben Wallace; Haley Wallace; all of Opelika, AL; Medena Frizzell of Opelika, AL; Karla Frizzell Pate (Jacob) of Opelika, AL; Greg Patterson of Opelika, AL; Blake and Chase Pulsifer of Opelika, AL; Chelsea Harcrow (Jessie) of Ethelsville, AL; Kelsey and AuBrianna of Livingston, AL; Sheniqua Glover of Auburn, AL; Deja and Kortez Shields of Emelle, AL; Mya Rudolph and Bella Chattin of York, AL; Treasa and Kenneth Dodson of Woodland, AL; Charish, Dustin, and Payton Hayes of Woodland, AL; and Britteny Baker and Donovan of Woodland, AL; Sherry Wallace, Aaron Wallace; and Brent Shaw; all of Ophelia, AL.

