Mazie Bozeman passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home in Land. She was born on October 15, 1939, to Thomas and Lillie West of Land, Alabama, and was married to Bill Bozeman. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, two sisters, a brother, and a step-daughter. She is survived by a step-son and a step-daughter, and numerous grandchildren, a sister, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.