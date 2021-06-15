Advertisement

Meridian’s sales tax numbers show sharp gains

By Lindsey Hall
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sales tax numbers from the Mississippi Department of Revenue are in, and the news is good for the Queen City.

The latest numbers show more than a 57% increase compared to this time last year and gives Meridian consecutive months of increase compared to its 2020 numbers.

Mayor Percy Bland says Meridian is trending way ahead of other Mississippi cities because of a strong financial plan, a lot of new housing and business permits and a number of new downtown projects.

“There’s a whole lot of positive momentum going on in the city of Meridian,” said Bland. “A lot of things from infrastructure to paving to other big infrastructure projects. We just want the next administration to continue with these major projects and continue with this momentum and move this city in the right direction. At the end of the day this city has gotten a lot of big wins and we want to continue to see the city win no matter who’s in office.”

The city’s special tax for restaurants is significantly higher this year, equating to an 80% increase in food and beverage sales.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi...
Roberson dies while serving prison sentence
A bullet hole in the window of Sarah Grady's apartment.
Drive-by shooting at Frank Berry Courts
Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

Latest News

A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
Meridian City Council Meeting on Tuesday
Council votes on two popular issues
Kim Houston, Ward 4, Fannie Johnson, Ward 3, Weston Lindemann, Ward 5, attended their final...
Council members say goodbye at last meeting
Council votes on two popular issues
Council votes on two popular issues
Council members say goodbye at last meeting
Council members say goodbye at last meeting