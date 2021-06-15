Meridian’s sales tax numbers show sharp gains

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Sales tax numbers from the Mississippi Department of Revenue are in, and the news is good for the Queen City.

The latest numbers show more than a 57% increase compared to this time last year and gives Meridian consecutive months of increase compared to its 2020 numbers.

Mayor Percy Bland says Meridian is trending way ahead of other Mississippi cities because of a strong financial plan, a lot of new housing and business permits and a number of new downtown projects.

“There’s a whole lot of positive momentum going on in the city of Meridian,” said Bland. “A lot of things from infrastructure to paving to other big infrastructure projects. We just want the next administration to continue with these major projects and continue with this momentum and move this city in the right direction. At the end of the day this city has gotten a lot of big wins and we want to continue to see the city win no matter who’s in office.”

The city’s special tax for restaurants is significantly higher this year, equating to an 80% increase in food and beverage sales.

