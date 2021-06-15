Private services Celebrating the life of Mrs. Martha Cobb Crawford will be Friday, June 18, 2021, at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Crawford, 93, of Meridian, passed away peacefully Monday, June 14, 2021, at North Pointe Rehab in Meridian surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was a faithful life member of Central United Methodist Church where she served in various roles as long as her health permitted. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who adored her family. Her family brought her great joy during her lifetime.

Mrs. Crawford is survived by her children Tim Crawford (Debbie), Julie Heblon (Greg), Gaines Crawford (Christy), and Ann Moseley (David). Grandchildren Tommy Crawford (Annie) and Ann Louise Crawford; Ashley Lee, Tate Taylor (Scott); Gail Kraft (Todd) and Gaines Crawford, Jr (Carmen); and Curtis Moseley; and Nine Great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Crawford is preceded in death by her beloved husband, the love of her life, William Thomas Crawford; parents Morton Grey and Annie Cobb; her precious great-grandson, Donnie Crawford; as well as her loving brother, Grey Cobb.

The Crawford family would like to express special appreciation and love to Shirley Scott, her friend, who cared for her and brought joy to her during her final year.

