A memorial service for Ms. Melanie Sharp will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Ms. Melanie Sharp, age 38, of Meridian passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.

Survivors include her son, Dakota Sharp; mother, Elaine Randall; brothers, Ricky Kinney and Billy Jones (Kellie); aunts, Brenda Carroll (Terry) and Donna Nathan; uncle, Alan Hall; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Marie Hall.

In memory of Melanie the family would like to ask if you know someone in need, please reach out to the Substance abuse hotline 1-800-662-4357.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721