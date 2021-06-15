Advertisement

Over $5K raised after former Miss. state rep killed

A GoFundMe has been made for former Mississippi state Rep. Ashley Henley, who was found shot to death on Sunday night.(GoFundMe)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A GoFundMe page for former Mississippi state Rep. Ashley Henley, who was found shot to death on Sunday, has raised over $5K in donations.

This fundraiser was made by Mississippi Rep. Dan Eubanks.

“She was a devoted wife and mother, and leaves behind the loves of her life husband Brandon Henley and son Landon Henley,” said Eubanks on the GoFundMe page.

According to Eubanks, Ashley was an accomplished teacher, who served the DeSoto County School system and Northwest Mississippi Community College.

“Her family has suffered several financial difficulties over the last few years, and one of the greatest ways we could show her honor is by helping assist her family financially with her upcoming funeral costs while they already have to grieve and deal with her loss.”

Darren Musselwhite, mayor of Southaven, donated $500.

To view the GoFundMe page, click here.

