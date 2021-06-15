Power restored, shelves empty at Piggly Wiggly

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Several East Mississippi communities were impacted by Sunday’s storm--including Collinsville. Piggly Wiggly was forced to close its doors Monday due to loss of power. The owner, Joe Williams says this is the most severe outage he has had to deal with since Hurricane Katrina.

“When Katrina came through, I think it hit on Monday afternoon and we did not get power until Wednesday morning,” Williams said, “So, it was about 48 hours. This probably the next most severe time that we’ve had to deal with.”

Thousands of dollars’ worth of food was thrown away. Williams says frozen food, fresh meat and smoked items were spoiled after almost 24 hours without electricity.

“In the last three or four months, we’ve actually just got the store back in shape from the pandemic last year,” Williams said. “Where we were not getting much meat or grocery items. We just now got the store back in shape. So now it is probably going to take a couple of weeks—we must throw a lot of the extra items away. We’ll restock and start all over.”

Williams says the severe weather damaged three major phase poles from EMEPA that feed the Collinsville store.

Williams kept the freezers closed tight last night, hoping the power would be restored in time.

“I personally want to thank EMEPA for their hard work. I know they had a long night,” Williams said.

Piggly Wiggly will be open to the public Tuesday.

