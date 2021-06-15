Advertisement

Roberson dies while serving prison sentence

68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi...
68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Monday, where he died.(MDOC)
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - A former Clarkdale softball coach who was serving a 12-year sentence for sex-related charges has died. 68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Monday, where he died.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said there is no foul play suspected. Roberson had been diagnosed with cancer when he was sentenced in 2014. However, an autopsy will be performed at the State Crime Lab.

Roberson had coached at Clarkdale for nearly 30 years when he was arrested in September 2012. He initially faced six charges of wrongdoing but was convicted by a Lauderdale County jury of three counts: two counts of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching for incidents that happened between 2010 and 2011 and involved students who were under his leadership at school.

