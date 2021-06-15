Advertisement

Sandra A. Stephens

Sandra A. Stephens
By Letisha Young
Updated: 17 hours ago
Graveside services celebrating the life of Sandra A. Stephens will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Magnolia Cemetery with the Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Stephens, 66, of Lauderdale, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Candice Brown (Mark), Amberlie Stephens (Fiancé Joe Martin), Kaci Haygood (Travis), and Kristen Tucker (Logan). Grandchildren Makayla, Kaleb, Braylie, Riley, Jackson, Madison, McCain, Millings, and Mayer; and one great-grandchild on the way, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Stephens is preceded in death by her husband Lee Stephens; parents Bobby and Dessie Arnold; sibling’s, Kenny Arnold, Tommy Arnold, and Pam Willoughby.

The Stephens’ family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Anderson Regional Cancer Benevolence Fund or to Gateway Church in Lauderdale in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Stephens’ family will receive guests from 11:30 until 12:30 at the funeral home on Friday.

