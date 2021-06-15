Advertisement

Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken to a Rankin County hospital from Central Mississippi...
Roberson dies while serving prison sentence
A bullet hole in the window of Sarah Grady's apartment.
Drive-by shooting at Frank Berry Courts
Gov. Tate Reeves
Company accused of overcharging Mississippians a prominent donor to state leaders
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

Latest News

Tension between Russia and the U.S. are high as the two leaders meet to discuss an array of...
Biden's high-stakes faceoff with Putin
Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to press ahead. He said Democrats will hold a...
Senate Democrats press ahead on voting bill despite dim odds
Brian Anderson, a Black 19-year-old, is seen in video being kneed by one officer while others...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old prayed as he was kneed by officer in confrontation over vaping
Two confrontations between police and vaping young adults have prompted calls for police to...
GRAPHIC: Police face questions over use of force in confrontations with vaping teens
The Delta variant that ravaged India and is now dominant in the United Kingdom has been changed...
Push for COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant ramps up