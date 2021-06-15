Storm damage repairs continue in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A Collinsville man hopes to find a way to repair damage to his home after losing his insurance coverage earlier this year. John McDonald had a massive tree fall on his home during Sunday’s brutal storm.

McDonald said he was inside his home when he heard a loud noise. He assumed the gusty winds were just ripping past his house. Instead, a collapsed tree put a hole in McDonald’s roof.

“Any time something like that happens and you’re kind of wondering how you’re going to take care of it,” McDonald said. “All of that puts pressure on you.”

He hopes to get everything repaired before the next round of rain comes through east Mississippi.

“I guess put the hand in the Lord. So, He’ll figure out a way,” McDonald said.

McDonald says he is thankful the damage was not much worse.

