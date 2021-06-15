Tropical Storm Bill forms off the U.S. Atlantic Coast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Atlantic Coast of the U.S. Monday evening. The storm formed when Tropical Depression Two strengthened and was upgraded to a tropical storm at 10 PM Monday.

Tropical Storm Bill is expected to strengthen further as it races northeastward across the North Atlantic on a track away from the United States. It could brush Newfoundland on Wednesday as a non-tropical storm system with gusty winds and heavy rain.

