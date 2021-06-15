Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms off the U.S. Atlantic Coast

Tropical Storm Bill formed Monday evening off the U.S. Atlantic Coast.
Tropical Storm Bill formed Monday evening off the U.S. Atlantic Coast.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Bill formed off the Atlantic Coast of the U.S. Monday evening. The storm formed when Tropical Depression Two strengthened and was upgraded to a tropical storm at 10 PM Monday.

Tropical Storm Bill is expected to strengthen further as it races northeastward across the North Atlantic on a track away from the United States. It could brush Newfoundland on Wednesday as a non-tropical storm system with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stephens, husband of Ciarra Dalton Stephens.
“It’s just painful” husband shares pain of losing wife & kids
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Lauderdale County was hard-hit by power outages from severe weather Sunday.
Crews working to restore electric service in east Mississippi
Kathy Shaw said she narrowly missed being crushed when a tree fell on her house Sunday evening.
Woman nearly crushed when tree hits home
Oxford police charged 42-year-old Duane Kelley, of Philadelphia, Miss., with sexual battery.
Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford

Latest News

Weather - June 14, 2021
Weather - June 14, 2021
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could be close enough for a rainy weekend.
Tropical influence possible this weekend
Linemen repair power pole.
EMEPA crews work to restore power
Power crews from the coast in Clarke County
Homes damaged in Stonewall area from Sunday’s storms