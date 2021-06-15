Tropical system forming in the Gulf means a messy weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could become a player in our weather this weekend. It may even become a tropical storm before it reaches us.

What We Know & Uncertainties

There are still some uncertainties in the forecast, but as the circulation begins developing, we’ll be able to get a better idea of the forecast track and just how strong it will be. We know the general area where it is likely to develop, but the exact location and how far east or west it will be a big factor on where it ends up on a mostly northward track through Saturday. Now is the time to pay attention. Be informed and be updated. The forecast is fluid and can change as new data is available.

Possible Local Impact This Weekend

Confidence is increasing, however, that this storm will affect us to some level this weekend. This is not likely to be a strong system, but persistent heavy rain can cause flash flooding. It will be accompanied by some gusty wind. Depending on the exact track, a couple of tornadoes may be possible, too.

AVOID THE BEACHES THIS WEEKEND!

Even in areas where the storm isn’t a direct impact, the strong wind energy from the storm will transfer into the water. The energized water increases the wave heights and ocean swells, which will increase the rip current threat in the coastal areas to extremely dangerous levels. Rip currents are often deadly and kill more people than most other weather-related threats combined, and they don’t care how long you’ve waited for your beach vacation or how much money you’ve paid.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We will cool to the mid 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The low temperature by morning will be near 65 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but is overall unlikely.

