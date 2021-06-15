Vitalant Donor’s Island Blood Drive offers opportunity for those to help during times of critical needs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood drive will be held later this week and organizers are asking you to give the gift of life.

The annual Donor’s Island Blood Drive is set for Thursday at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Highway 19 in Meridian.

Organizers with Vitalant say the need for blood in hospitals is at an all-time high. Adding to that problem is summertime is the highest period of blood usage and the lowest period for donations.

”We went into the holiday weekend, Memorial Day weekend, without our school (blood drives) supplies that we usually have, so we are out,” said John Pace, a Donor Recruitment Specialist for Vitalant. “That’s a word that everybody can understand. We’re out of certain types of blood so it’s more critical than ever that we have this drive and that it be successful. There is not a sufficient supply of blood today to supply all the hospitals area if we had to at one time.

The blood drive is from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Food, beverages, goodie bags and door prizes will be available to all donors.

