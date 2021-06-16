Council members say goodbye at last meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Smiles were on the faces of three council members as they entered their last council meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.

Fannie Johnson, Ward 3, Kim Houston, Ward 4 and Weston Lindemann, Ward 5, thanked everyone for letting them serve and are looking forward to what’s next.

“I am extremely honored and grateful that the citizens of Ward 5 have given me this opportunity to serve my hometown, the city of Meridian, for the past four years,” Lindemann explained. “No matter what, as I look back on this journey, whether it’s five years or 50 years from now, I will always recognize it among the most formative and important things I’ve done in my life. I’m very grateful for that opportunity and I look forward to continued public service for many years to come.”

“This has been a very good journey for the last eight years. Since 2013, I’ve had the honor of serving Ward 4. I’ve been president three times and it’s been a remarkable experience,” Houston explained. ”I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I want the people of Ward 4 to know that I do appreciate their vote, their support. I’m not going to disappear. I’m still going to be in the picture and I’m still going to be vocal.”

“I’m looking forward to new opportunities, new challenges and new rewards. I will still love the city. Tonight was good. We handled it and do what we always do,” Johnson said. “Some of us have new opportunities and some of us are staying. I want to thank Ward 3 for the honor and the privilege of serving them for four years.”

This was also Mayor Percy Bland’s last council meeting before he leaves office. He thanked everyone and said he is working on a smooth transition to the new mayor.

