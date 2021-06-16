Council votes on two popular issues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With a nearly $1 million price tag, a bid was accepted to repair the Frank Cochran Center at Highland Park at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“We can bring in families to do family events and social gatherings and things like that,” Parks and Recreation Director Trent Posey said. “When that place is open, there’s a lot more activity in the park. That’s just one thing that’s going to kickstart us for rejuvenation of Highland Park.”

Following the Dec. 2019 fire, insurance only paid about $400,000. The Council voted to move $200,000 toward the project at a previous meeting. At Tuesday’s meeting they moved another $331,000 to reach the actual cost of $951,753.

“The bottom line of it is that we are happy. It’s going to take some time for that process to be completed. It’s going to be good for our citizens because we will have Frank Cochran Center back open,” Mayor Percy Bland said.

They hope to have the Center completed within six months, although the contract is up to nine months.

The Council also unanimously approved amending the ‘to-go-cup ordinance’. Instead of Thursday through Saturday’s, people will now be able to have a ‘to-go-cup’ containing alcohol in downtown Meridian Monday through Saturday. Mayor Bland says the approval is good for business.

“It gives the citizens some flexibility and it gives a college-like atmosphere to downtown, which is what we wanted to create,” Bland said.

