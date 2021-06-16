Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 83 new cases, 7 new deaths reported Wednesday

https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
By WTOK Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths and 15 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The most recent data available shows 946,229 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and 1,066,910 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 12 and older. Click here to find a vaccine provider near you.

See the state and county-specific vaccination numbers here. Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

